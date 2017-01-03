Beautiful custom built home on edge o...

Beautiful custom built home on edge of Paris

Sunday Jan 1

Complete make over! Beautiful custom built solid as a rock home on edge of Paris convenient to local industries and hospital! Start at the winding asphalt drive and stroll thru the tall trees this home has fresh exterior paint and new roof, 2 story deck connected by a staircase allows you to sip coffee and watch the wildlife in the backyard. Inside updates include new paint, flooring, stainless appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen, new fixtures, brand new master bedroom and bath with walk in shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet.

