AT&T cell towers getting new home
It looks as if the AT&T cell tower on top of the First National Bank downtown will be finding a new home. The City of Paris met with AT&T representatives last week and at the city council meeting last night council agreed to allow the cell company until February 3, 2017 to move the new tower next door to a day care center.
