AT&T cell towers getting new home

AT&T cell towers getting new home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

It looks as if the AT&T cell tower on top of the First National Bank downtown will be finding a new home. The City of Paris met with AT&T representatives last week and at the city council meeting last night council agreed to allow the cell company until February 3, 2017 to move the new tower next door to a day care center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bank tower fine. 31 min lesson for the day 56
What happened to Ail Burress 33 min So true 64
No Money for Ali 38 min lesson for the day 8
New Charges Filed 41 min Taylor Smith 8
need to sale gold\diamond ring 54 min Taylor Smith 3
Paris children's dentistry closed?!? (Sep '13) 1 hr Referal 37
Paris gas stations... 1 hr Its time 1
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) Mon Poopsie 44
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC