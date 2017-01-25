Air Evac Lifeteam's Lamar County - no...

Air Evac Lifeteam's Lamar County - now open to serve

Air Evac Lifeteam is increasing its coverage in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma with a new base in Lamar County, Texas. Officials said the new base, which opened on January 20, will ensure even more residents in the region will have access to lifesaving emergency medical care.

