Van Gogh Museum purchases neo-impress...

Van Gogh Museum purchases neo-impressionist painting by Paul Signac

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Art Daily

The Van Gogh Museum recently purchased a work by Van Gogh's contemporary Paul Signac , The 'Ponton de la Felicite' at Asnieres , 1886, at the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale held by Christie's, New York. Signac depicted the banks of the River Seine at Asnieres in fresh complementary colours in the then ground-breaking pointillist technique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Results employee Reviews 10 hr School is cool 8
The true Judy Battle!!! 10 hr I need a hobby 2
Clinton donors FURIOUS!!!! 13 hr Political Atheist 1
pier & beam house leveling 14 hr Kay 3
Hillary Clinton voters.... 15 hr Concerned American 7
Play Chain Reaction (Oct '09) 17 hr Honest Babe 6,919
Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09) 17 hr Honest Babe 7,663
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC