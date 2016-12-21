Twisted Whisky rings in the New Year at The Depot
Need a fun venue to ring in 2017? The Depot located at 1264 S. Main St in Paris, TX will host Twisted Whisky to get the party started and keep it going. Twisted Whisky is a party band that brings the crowd into every show.
