Police searching for woman who stole Christmas tree

Police say the tree was in the foyer of a Paris retailer and video surveillance recorded a woman taking the 4-and-a-half foot tree and leaving the store without paying. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the police department 03-784-6688 and select Option 0, or to call Lamar County CrimeStoppers at 903-785-TIPS.

