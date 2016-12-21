Parisians grapple with worst winter pollution in a decade
Under deceptively blue skies, the marvels of Paris beckoned. But art dealer Sophie Vigourous wore a face mask to appreciate them because of the pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Results employee Reviews
|10 hr
|School is cool
|8
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|10 hr
|I need a hobby
|2
|Clinton donors FURIOUS!!!!
|13 hr
|Political Atheist
|1
|pier & beam house leveling
|14 hr
|Kay
|3
|Hillary Clinton voters....
|15 hr
|Concerned American
|7
|Play Chain Reaction (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Honest Babe
|6,919
|Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Honest Babe
|7,663
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC