Paris Wildcats fall to Class 6A Wylie

The Paris Wildcats , ranked 18th in Class 4A, managed to hang around for a half against Class 6A Wylie on the Pirates' home floor Tuesday before Wylie pulled away in the second half for an 84-62 pre-district basketball win. The Cats will take some time off for the Christmas holidays before hosting the 7th annual Guaranty Bond Bank Paris Holiday Invitational Dec. 28-30 in the Wildcat Gym.

