- Paris Texas News from eParisExtra

With assistance from Reno Public Works staff, the Reno Police Department has added a Safe Exchange Zone at the north side of the City Hall and Police Department parking lot. The "Safe Exchange Zone" is designed for citizens that are in need of a safe place for child custody exchanges, or for folks that have bought something online from an individual and need a safe place to make the exchange.
