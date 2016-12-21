Paris Police Department swears in new recruits
On Friday, December 10, 2016 a swearing in and badge pinning ceremony was held in the Municipal Courtroom at the Paris Police and Courts Building . Caleb Peek , Matthew Mitchell and Johnathan Brown graduated from the Collin County College Basic Peace Officer Academy on Tuesday, December 6. All three have passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Licensing exam and are ready to move on to the field training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Results employee Reviews
|10 hr
|School is cool
|8
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|10 hr
|I need a hobby
|2
|Clinton donors FURIOUS!!!!
|13 hr
|Political Atheist
|1
|pier & beam house leveling
|14 hr
|Kay
|3
|Hillary Clinton voters....
|15 hr
|Concerned American
|7
|Play Chain Reaction (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Honest Babe
|6,919
|Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Honest Babe
|7,663
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC