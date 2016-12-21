Paris Police Department swears in new recruits

On Friday, December 10, 2016 a swearing in and badge pinning ceremony was held in the Municipal Courtroom at the Paris Police and Courts Building . Caleb Peek , Matthew Mitchell and Johnathan Brown graduated from the Collin County College Basic Peace Officer Academy on Tuesday, December 6. All three have passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Licensing exam and are ready to move on to the field training.

