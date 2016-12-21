Paris and gay love through the eyes of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas
One of the best gay love stories of the 20th century took place in Paris, and soon will be on stage in San Francisco. Theatre Rhinoceros presents "Gertrude Stein and a Companion," a show chronicling the witty, romantic relationship of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, two key figures in the Parisian modern arts and literature movements of the first half of the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|3 hr
|The Solution
|14
|4-Word Game (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Honest Babe
|5,589
|Retired District Judges
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|North Lamar School Board- Head Football Coach
|11 hr
|NL student
|6
|McKee's 24 hour Restrant
|14 hr
|Truth
|24
|Obama Insults Military Forces
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|3
|Where is Sherry from Today's Cuts !!
|15 hr
|Where
|13
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC