Paris and gay love through the eyes of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas

One of the best gay love stories of the 20th century took place in Paris, and soon will be on stage in San Francisco. Theatre Rhinoceros presents "Gertrude Stein and a Companion," a show chronicling the witty, romantic relationship of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, two key figures in the Parisian modern arts and literature movements of the first half of the 20th century.

