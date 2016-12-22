Mass. writers, journals win NEA grant...

Mass. writers, journals win NEA grants and booksellers score Patterson bonuses

Josh Bell, a Cambridge-based poet and Briggs-Copeland lecturer in English at Harvard, was awarded a creative writing fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, one of 37 poets this year awarded $25,000 to put toward "time and space to create, revise, conduct research, and connect with readers." Bell is the author of two collections, "No Planets Strike'' and "Alamo Theory'' , which includes poems in the voice of Mtley Cre's former front man Vince Neil.

