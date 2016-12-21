James Boyd "Jim" Young
James Boyd "Jim" Young , 85, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 23 at Bright Holland Funeral Home .
