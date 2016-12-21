Dennis Howard Evans 57, of Paris, left this life following a courageous battle with ALS at 9:43 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at his home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Mike Folmar and Pat Mannon officiating.

