City of Paris looking for volunteers to serve on Zoning Board of Adjustment
If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the City by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The City is accepting applications for two alternate positions on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
