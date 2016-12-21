Chase Coleman to join Liberty Nationa...

Chase Coleman to join Liberty National Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: EParis Extra

Liberty National Bank is pleased to announce and welcome Chase Coleman as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. Coleman will make consumer and commercial loans, as well as residential home loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bed bugs 5 hr Brother man 6
Cna license 7 hr Cocoa 1
Dusty Kennedy and Elcinda tanner 11 hr please help 1
4-Word Game (Oct '09) 14 hr Vector aka Victor... 5,597
When is Tony Mullens getting out of Jail 23 hr Sam 18
need a plumber fast Fri Mob 6
Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09) Fri Vector aka Victor... 7,667
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC