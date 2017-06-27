Choate Takes The Win on Kentucky Lake
Brain Choate of Burns, TN won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Tennessee Central tournament, held June 11, 2017 Kentucky Lake. Running out of Paris Landing State Park, Choate caught five bass weighing 22.99 pounds with a 6.13 - pound kicker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Toms workers know how to make their ranch?
|2 hr
|Hidden Ranch
|6
|Blue ford ext cab
|8 hr
|Jeff
|5
|Darrell bigam
|9 hr
|Yes
|4
|dq
|9 hr
|Asinine
|14
|Looking for a one nighter
|9 hr
|Haha
|9
|Why no smoke shops
|9 hr
|Puff
|16
|PML Nite Shift
|15 hr
|Pmlworker
|49
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC