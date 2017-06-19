Car crashes into police van in Paris'...

Car crashes into police van in Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dies

Monday Jun 19

Paris, June 20 - A car crashed into a French police van in the central Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on Monday and the driver was killed in the ensuing explosion, a media report said. Once again our security forces have been targeted.

