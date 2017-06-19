Car crashes into police van in Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dies
Paris, June 20 - A car crashed into a French police van in the central Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on Monday and the driver was killed in the ensuing explosion, a media report said. Once again our security forces have been targeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Michael Ridley now?
|49 min
|That Girl
|7
|PML Nite Shift
|3 hr
|bleh
|27
|Ryan Satterfield
|3 hr
|hahhha
|2
|Huddle House
|4 hr
|reply
|6
|Phil Edlin
|4 hr
|Mckenzie
|3
|Best memories of Paris?
|4 hr
|interested to know
|12
|Best vet in Paris?
|4 hr
|Jim Bob Terry Joe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC