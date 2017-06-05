The Latest: Paris police move 1,600 from refugee tent camps
Paris police have evacuated several makeshift camps with 1,609 migrants living in squalid conditions in a northern neighborhood of the French capital. Paris police said about 350 officers took part in the operation early Tuesday morning.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Gilbert & Johnny Nelson
|26 min
|Wtfe
|12
|kfc
|39 min
|Ur a
|14
|Where'sT-Bones former bartender?
|1 hr
|John
|4
|Alyssa Jackson "Aly Rae" (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Nmv
|3
|Obgyn paris tn
|2 hr
|Simply Honest
|1
|James hart (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|educated
|40
|Helms
|7 hr
|Norma
|54
