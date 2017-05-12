Love for Sale: Paris to Auction Lovers' Locks From its Bridges 32 minutes ago
Paris is auctioning on Saturday the "locks of love" that once adorned the French capital's bridges. Clamped there by tourists and lovers over the past decade, the locks, whose weight brought some structures to near-collapse, were considered an eyesore by Parisians.
