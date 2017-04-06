Swiss now in touch with Dutch over Cr...

Swiss now in touch with Dutch over Credit Suisse case: AG

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Offices of Credit Suisse in Amsterdam and Paris were raided last week and authorities were in touch with the bank in London. Dutch and British authorities launched Friday major investigations into money laundering and tax evasion, coordinating raids in five countries and arresting two people linked to a Swiss bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places Hiring 9 min Need A Job 15
Seeking new home church 53 min Dele 15
Cody dowdy (Sep '16) 58 min Said Yo 29
White Girls Dating Blacks 2 hr why are u so mad 16
Haleigh Clary 3 hr Friends 1
Pound Dogs More Important than the Poor 3 hr Numnuts 20
phillilip jackson 3 hr Numnuts 3
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Paris, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC