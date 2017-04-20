Police officer killed, two wounded in...

Police officer killed, two wounded in Paris shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Reuters

Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017. Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She keeps on getting fatter 3 hr Scott 16
phillilip jackson 4 hr Tim time 20
All Vets in Paris are amazing 4 hr reply 6
White Girls Dating Blacks 5 hr Smh 49
Seeking new home church 7 hr FCC 19
Airborne Gymnastics 7 hr mykidsgothere 2
James hart (Apr '11) 14 hr reply 35
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Paris, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC