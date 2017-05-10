Police Officer Killed, Two Wounded In...

Police Officer Killed, Two Wounded In Paris Shooting

Thursday Apr 20

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in central Paris on Thursday night before the gunman himself was killed by officers, police and the Interior Ministry said. The Islamic State group claimed the shooting via its Amaq news agency, naming the attacker as Abu Yousif the Belgian.

Paris, TN

