Paris terror attack: ISIS says it was...

Paris terror attack: ISIS says it was behind officer's death on Champs-Elysees

Paris terror attack: ISIS says it was behind officer's death on Champs-Elysees The deadly shooting comes 3 days before hotly contested French presidential elections. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pHPzmJ Authorities in Paris say an attacker who killed a police officer and wounded another in the Champs-Elysees shopping district has been shot dead.

