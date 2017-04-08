Holly Hilton, Daniel Bradbury

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Daily Journal

Thomas and Janet Hilton of Paris, Tennessee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Holly Hilton of New Palestine, to Daniel Bradbury of Noblesville, son of William and Patricia Bradbury of Greenwood. Miss Hilton graduated from Centre College in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and finance.

Paris, TN

