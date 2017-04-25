French Presidential Candidate Gets Support From Former Rivals

In the May 7 run-off, the fight is between Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist with no substantial political experience, and Marine Le Pen, the far-right populist leader of the National Front. Speaking at the Elysee Palace, Francois Hollande warned that Ms Le Pen's platform of pulling out of the euro would devastate France's economy and threaten the country's liberty.

