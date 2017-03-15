Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Nashville
Thousands of people with diverse ideologies, backgrounds and opinions gathered in Tennessee on Wednesday in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to support and protest a rally for the 45 With a line that snaked its way through multiple blocks of Music City, the hours before Trump's speech, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., were filled with a mixture of optimism and unrest. A man carrying a sign labeled, "TrumpCare: The Final Solution" with swastikas surrounding the phrase was speaking to supporters in the line and explaining his disdain for Trump's new healthcare plan.
#1 17 hrs ago
I went there to show my support for my dear nation by protesting this man coming and our future president Mike Pence, who will assume office next year.
Did anyone notice the empty seats at the event? Lol. Trump couldn't draw a crowd if he tried. The nation is tired of him.
Not only is Trump bad for America, people are realizing it from all sides. Mistakes happen and we will correct it through impeachment. His second travel ban was shut down, just before his rally- what a gift! Lol. You can't preach you're going to ban a particular religion during your candidacy and not let that be taken into account once you're in office.
I bet he believes he had the largest crowd in TN history. It was Yuge!
#2 15 hrs ago
Yeah, the auditorium was only about half full. I think that more and more people are embarrassed to be associated with the "Trump crowd." I mean the people who showed up for Trump here in Nashville were pretty, shall we say, trailer park.
They were angry, drunk, belligerent, and decked out in cammo and Walmart boots. Coming in from Dickson in pickup trucks and beat up sedans.
So....yikes.
#3 15 hrs ago
Look huge to me you must have closed your eyes
#4 14 hrs ago
Donald Trump went to deep red Tennessee on Wednesday to salvage his already crumbling presidency with a campaign-style rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. He was likely sorely disappointed, though, as sections and sections of seats stood empty as he took the stage.
While Trump and his supporters are blaming the crowd shortage on tight security measures, forcing many to remain outside the arena during his speech, there likely werenÂ’t enough waiting outside to make up for multiple sections of empty seats in the auditoriumÂ’s upper level.
To make matters worse, the venue Trump spoke at was small relative to some of his past campaign events, with a maximum capacity of just 9,700. In the past, he bragged about filling larger stadiums -- as president, he canÂ’t even fill much smaller locations.
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/03/15/trump-...
#5 12 hrs ago
I wonder, by laying the weath on Jackson's grave enabled him to claim the trip for a deduction, which might be why he campaigned. Yet with the possibility of impeachment looming over his head he' might be campaigning to show people still support him.
#6 10 hrs ago
Many of the seats were empty because Obama ordered them wire taped.
#7 6 hrs ago
LOL!!!
Maybe there were microwaves under every seat!
My god Trump and his cronies are idiots.
