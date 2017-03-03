They Want Obama As President

Friday

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island in the British Virgin Islands Stealth campaigners have launched a plea for the former USA president to run for the top office in France , plastering hundreds of posters of a beaming Obama in front of the French red, white and blue flag around Paris. "We would like to make a big splash in electing a foreign president as head of our attractive country", reads the campaign's manifesto.

