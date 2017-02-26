Thoth, Mid-City roll in Uptown

The Krewe of Thoth celebrated its 70th anniversary milestone not with pomp and circumstance, nor refined pageantry, but by doing what it does best: throwing a massive party. Known for its generous and diverse throws and amiable attitude on a typically gorgeous Sunday before Mardi Gras, the krewe - decked out in coordinated chef hats - kept it simple with "Thoth's Cookin'" for its 2017 procession.

