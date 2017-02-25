Rotork plc (ROR) to Release Earnings ...

Rotork plc (ROR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

There are now 182,100,000 shares in issue with a current share value of 3802 giving Whitbread PLC a market capitalisation of 6.92B GBp. Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC remained flat at GBX 282.75 during midday trading on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim Susewitts 1 hr Old friend 3
Best attorney for illegal eviction 1 hr reply 4
Paris, TN...the safe little town...lol (Aug '10) 3 hr Facts 55
Was Chilcutt the right choice? 4 hr Numnuts 15
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) 4 hr rebel3 55
Mr Hart 5 hr i know 17
Don't like her! 5 hr Losers 119
Shooting.. 218 bypass /79 12 hr YOU need JESUS 76
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Paris, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC