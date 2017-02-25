Rotork plc (ROR) to Release Earnings on Monday
There are now 182,100,000 shares in issue with a current share value of 3802 giving Whitbread PLC a market capitalisation of 6.92B GBp. Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC remained flat at GBX 282.75 during midday trading on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Susewitts
|1 hr
|Old friend
|3
|Best attorney for illegal eviction
|1 hr
|reply
|4
|Paris, TN...the safe little town...lol (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Facts
|55
|Was Chilcutt the right choice?
|4 hr
|Numnuts
|15
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|rebel3
|55
|Mr Hart
|5 hr
|i know
|17
|Don't like her!
|5 hr
|Losers
|119
|Shooting.. 218 bypass /79
|12 hr
|YOU need JESUS
|76
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC