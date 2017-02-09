Paris to build 8-foot-high bulletproo...

Paris to build 8-foot-high bulletproof glass wall around Eiffel Tower

A streak of light from a passing boat is seen in this long time-exposure of the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the Seine River in Paris, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTSVY77 Tourists in Paris could soon notice a new sight at the world-famous Eiffel Tower: a bulletproof, 8-foot glass wall around the landmark.

