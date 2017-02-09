Paris to build 8-foot-high bulletproof glass wall around Eiffel Tower
A streak of light from a passing boat is seen in this long time-exposure of the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the Seine River in Paris, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTSVY77 Tourists in Paris could soon notice a new sight at the world-famous Eiffel Tower: a bulletproof, 8-foot glass wall around the landmark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightfoot
|22 min
|wow9
|7
|Need a contractor can repair my roof.
|27 min
|wow9
|3
|Kim Susewitts
|34 min
|wow9
|9
|Best attorney for illegal eviction
|3 hr
|Curious
|19
|Chelsey hoskins
|4 hr
|lol
|8
|charles allen
|13 hr
|tgm
|1
|Marie Mazza (May '16)
|15 hr
|reply
|21
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC