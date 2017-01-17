Hollow Rock couple caught in illegal salvage at vacant nursing home
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Department arrested a Hollow Rock couple on January 9 after the two were allegedly found trying to conduct an illegal salvage operation at an abandoned nursing home near Paris. Larry D. Williams and Cindy M. Hayes , both age 43, of 915 Vale McKenzie Road were both charged with criminal attempt to commit theft of property and burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fulton Leader.
