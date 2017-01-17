Hollow Rock couple caught in illegal ...

Hollow Rock couple caught in illegal salvage at vacant nursing home

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Department arrested a Hollow Rock couple on January 9 after the two were allegedly found trying to conduct an illegal salvage operation at an abandoned nursing home near Paris. Larry D. Williams and Cindy M. Hayes , both age 43, of 915 Vale McKenzie Road were both charged with criminal attempt to commit theft of property and burglary.

