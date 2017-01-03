Two men facing charges after allegedl...

Two men facing charges after allegedly stealing UTV from Co-op in Calloway Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a UTV from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, Kentucky last week. KSP Trooper Jody Cash obtained warrants for the arrest of Adam F. Kennedy, 38, of Puryear, Tennessee and Richard "Tony" Ward, 36, of Marion, Illinois for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
walmart (Jul '16) 5 hr Amber 15
Sophia's restaurant shuts doors and skips town ... (Aug '15) 5 hr andrew A 33
Olivia Parsons 8 hr CallingNastyHoesOut 1
Andrea garner 8 hr TiredOfThisMethJu... 1
Moranda Collins 22 hr nasty 12
Town drunk 22 hr Guest 19
Sexiest men in henry county... 23 hr Amber 20
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Paris, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC