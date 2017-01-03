Two men facing charges after allegedly stealing UTV from Co-op in Calloway Co.

Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a UTV from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, Kentucky last week. KSP Trooper Jody Cash obtained warrants for the arrest of Adam F. Kennedy, 38, of Puryear, Tennessee and Richard "Tony" Ward, 36, of Marion, Illinois for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 .

