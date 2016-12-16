JSCC breaks ground in Paris
Jackson State will start with an offering of 20 classes in Paris, including courses in business, math, humanities, social/behavioral sciences, and science. Courses for the emergency medical technician curriculum will also be offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting in Paris
|1 hr
|U rite
|6
|Town drunk
|8 hr
|Tina
|17
|rollever on 77 at 114 intersection (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|Shaina Barr
|7
|camp hazelwood (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Tabby
|28
|Rob Whitfield HC's Attorney (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|pea
|19
|Moranda Collins
|13 hr
|trash
|2
|Alzheimer's support group??
|13 hr
|Exhausted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC