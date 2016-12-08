Fatal I-39 crash victims identified

ROCHELLE – The victims of yesterday's fatal crash on Interstate 39 south of the Rochelle exit were been identified in a State Police news release this morning. Travis D. Sansoucie, 34, and his wife, Pamela A. Sansoucie, 43, both of Paris, Tennessee, were pronounced dead on the scene just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

