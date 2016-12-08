Fatal I-39 crash victims identified
ROCHELLE – The victims of yesterday's fatal crash on Interstate 39 south of the Rochelle exit were been identified in a State Police news release this morning. Travis D. Sansoucie, 34, and his wife, Pamela A. Sansoucie, 43, both of Paris, Tennessee, were pronounced dead on the scene just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve cherry ?
|9 min
|Yull Tide
|4
|Scooter boy
|13 min
|over it
|4
|Kurt Hawes
|4 hr
|Telling
|3
|Drug dogs at tcat (Dec '15)
|5 hr
|Brandon mufckin B...
|11
|Who will perform marriages in or near Paris, TN?
|6 hr
|reply
|10
|Jeff McDonald
|6 hr
|Ugh
|18
|Girl at Fuel Pro (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|nothappen
|18
