Transcript: CBU to Transform Campus, Transition to Project-Based Learning
Christian Brothers University is not only changing the look of its campus at Central Avenue and East Parkway. Leaders of the institution are embarking on the second phase of a $70 million capital campaign that includes plans to "blow up" the university's department of education to include Crosstown High School and the neighboring Middle College High School, extend internships to all students and to create a new library that is more than "air conditioning for books."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve cherry ?
|8 min
|Yull Tide
|4
|Scooter boy
|13 min
|over it
|4
|Kurt Hawes
|4 hr
|Telling
|3
|Drug dogs at tcat (Dec '15)
|5 hr
|Brandon mufckin B...
|11
|Who will perform marriages in or near Paris, TN?
|6 hr
|reply
|10
|Jeff McDonald
|6 hr
|Ugh
|18
|Girl at Fuel Pro (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|nothappen
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC