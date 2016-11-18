Transcript: CBU to Transform Campus, Transition to Project-Based Learning

Christian Brothers University is not only changing the look of its campus at Central Avenue and East Parkway. Leaders of the institution are embarking on the second phase of a $70 million capital campaign that includes plans to "blow up" the university's department of education to include Crosstown High School and the neighboring Middle College High School, extend internships to all students and to create a new library that is more than "air conditioning for books."

