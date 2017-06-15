The Same River Twice: a Q&a with '45R...

The Same River Twice: a Q&a with '45RPM' Director Juli Jackson

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Arkansas Times

They say you can't step in the same river twice, and the river was moving a little differently for Juli Jackson when she returned to her native Arkansas after film school in Los Angeles. In sharp contrast to the Hollywood machine, Arkansas's film community was closely knit and genuinely enthusiastic about its craft; too small to be jaded about itself, but big enough to staff and fund movies like Jackson's 2013 debut, "45RPM."

