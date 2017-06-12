Organization to send snack baskets to police dept.
PARAGOULD, AR - An organization miles away from Newport is trying to do their part to support police there. Pay It Forward Paragould stated on their Facebook page they want to show "love and support" for the city's officers by sending snack baskets to the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paragould Fireworks
|31 min
|forreal
|15
|Dr. Orange? (Jul '14)
|33 min
|forreal
|10
|New Cleaning Service
|46 min
|NewCleaningService
|1
|larry hensley (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Concerned citizen
|20
|blacks in paragould
|1 hr
|Guest
|19
|where did the topic of that doped up roofer Tim...
|2 hr
|Tlcc
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Yolonda Crackheadson
|37,016
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC