Missing Paragould woman found safe in Jonesboro
PARAGOULD, AR - A Paragould woman is back with her family after missing for several hours. A Silver Alert was canceled early Thursday morning for 74-year-old Scotta Napier who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 min
|Reality Check
|37,551
|escape nails (Apr '12)
|23 min
|Sheila
|3
|Escape nails (Nov '11)
|24 min
|Meg
|20
|I broke up with my girlfriend because she would...
|26 min
|guest
|5
|Time to start thinking rationally
|1 hr
|Guest
|63
|Sandy brewer
|1 hr
|Guest69
|1
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|luci
|17,782
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC