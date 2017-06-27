Men accused of forging over $14,400 i...

Men accused of forging over $14,400 in checks

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from 1 min ago, titled Men accused of forging over $14,400 in checks.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR - Two men were arrested after police say their checks didn't check out at local banks. Capt.

"Two men were arrested after police say their checks didn't check out at local banks.

Capt. Scott Adams with Blytheville police states 45-year-old Danny Baugus of Paragould and Michael Turner were arrested in connection with counterfeit checks passed at several Farmers Bank locations in the area."
