High-speed pursuit in a stolen truck ...

High-speed pursuit in a stolen truck ends in arrest

Monday Jun 19

JONESBORO, AR - Deputies said it took a spike strip to stop a suspect leading authorities on a chase across two counties. Maxwell Isaac Gregg, 29, of Oxford was arrested following the pursuit early Monday morning.

Paragould, AR

