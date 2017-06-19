High-speed pursuit in a stolen truck ends in arrest
JONESBORO, AR - Deputies said it took a spike strip to stop a suspect leading authorities on a chase across two counties. Maxwell Isaac Gregg, 29, of Oxford was arrested following the pursuit early Monday morning.
