Group hosts model airplane show

Group hosts model airplane show

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PIGGOTT, AR - The Piggott RC Modelers 22nd annual spring air show began Saturday. Those who enjoy the hobby gathered at Pfeiffer Field to show off and fly model aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Reality Check 36,901
Kids hit by auto while fundraising 19 min guest 7
Trevor Taylor 1 hr justiceserveddaily 4
Toni mitchell 2 hr Friend 7
Lindsey Scheer 4 hr Jason36 10
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Dec '09) 4 hr Junket 17,729
Sad how people can use kids 5 hr Guest 8
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC