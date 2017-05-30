Great Clips Eyeing Dozens Of Stores In Memphis Area
Since 1982 Great Clips has opened up more than 4,000 salons across the U.S. and Canada and now has its sights on the Memphis market. "With more than a million people living in the greater Memphis market, this is very similar to some of the other 180-plus markets where we cut hair," Great Clips Chief Operating Officer Rob Goggins said.
