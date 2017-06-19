District deals with sexual abuse cases

District deals with sexual abuse cases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

According to Joshua Everett, a mental health professional and therapist at Life Strategies Counseling in Paragould, half of all juvenile offenders have been sexually assaulted by the age of 18. Everett says 1 in 5 offenders are girls under the age of 18, and 1 and 20 are boys which make up 40-percent of juvenile offenders that will sexually assault someone else. However, Everett said cases like this go back to their childhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bed Bugs 57 min Guest 8
Time to start thinking rationally 1 hr Truth 11
The Original Sin 1 hr Truth 39
Baby Sitter Rates 2 hr Guest 6
Bard Street Apt 2 hr Kitisadumbass 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr sue2 37,126
Anchor packaging 2 hr New in town 3
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC