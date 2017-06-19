Arkansas State Police investigating after human remains found
Law enforcement officials on Thursday found human remains in Paragould and have summoned the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, Greene County Coroner Dick Pace said. Officers with the Paragould Police Department found the remains in Paragould on Thursday morning after receiving a call, but declined to say where.
