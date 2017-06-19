Arkansas State Police investigating a...

Arkansas State Police investigating after human remains found

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Law enforcement officials on Thursday found human remains in Paragould and have summoned the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, Greene County Coroner Dick Pace said. Officers with the Paragould Police Department found the remains in Paragould on Thursday morning after receiving a call, but declined to say where.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two faced backstabbing co workers 11 min bbc 2
Tv repair in Paragould 16 min bbc 2
Time to start thinking rationally 26 min Dan 52
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 42 min --Bad Dad-- 37,272
Escape nails (Nov '11) 1 hr bbc 12
Bed Bugs 1 hr Guest 18
Julie Harwell 2 hr FeFee 11
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greene County was issued at June 23 at 2:53AM CDT

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC