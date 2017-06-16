Arkansas man sentenced for health car...

Arkansas man sentenced for health care fraud

There are 1 comment on the Log Cabin Democrat story from Friday Jun 16, titled Arkansas man sentenced for health care fraud.

An Arkansas man who owned a medical imagining business was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution for health care fraud. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 39-year-old Cody Lee West, of Paragould, Arkansas, was sentenced Thursday.

guest

Paragould, AR

#1 Saturday Jun 17
Why was this not on the news?
Paragould, AR

