Arkansas man sentenced for health care fraud
There are 1 comment on the Log Cabin Democrat story from Friday Jun 16, titled Arkansas man sentenced for health care fraud. In it, Log Cabin Democrat reports that:
An Arkansas man who owned a medical imagining business was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution for health care fraud. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 39-year-old Cody Lee West, of Paragould, Arkansas, was sentenced Thursday.
#1 Saturday Jun 17
Why was this not on the news?
