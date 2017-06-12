Annual Pedal on the Ridge held to ben...

Annual Pedal on the Ridge held to benefit community

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - The 12th annual Pedal on the Ridge took place on Saturday in Northeast Arkansas. Cyclists had the opportunity to take one of several routes during the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 15 min --Bad Dad-- 36,949
The father son talk you didnt have 1 hr Dad 1
Granny Fanny restaurant? 2 hr Food lover 1
kin folk motorcycle club (Jul '11) 3 hr Slyb the realones 147
libby (Feb '09) 3 hr the dude 18
I'm ashamed to be human 3 hr Dakota 28
travis johnson (Sep '08) 4 hr Friend 19
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC