Town sees growth, new businesses, in ...

Town sees growth, new businesses, in downtown area

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - The downtown area in Paragould has seen several new businesses open since the beginning of the year with other businesses looking at the area. Main Street Paragould director Gina Jarrett said the area has seen rapid growth, with a plant store, jewelry shop, and a cabinet refinishing store, opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 36,546
Franklin Apartments 1 hr ToughTony 22
Tyler Kane 2 hr Guest 1
New restaurants in Paragould (Nov '14) 3 hr Dada 22
Why doesn't Paragould get good restaurants ? 7 hr Git Ed Jumacated 22
Kathy Griffin 9 hr guest 2
It's time for paragould to wake up 10 hr bbc 57
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC