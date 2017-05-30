Town sees growth, new businesses, in downtown area
PARAGOULD, AR - The downtown area in Paragould has seen several new businesses open since the beginning of the year with other businesses looking at the area. Main Street Paragould director Gina Jarrett said the area has seen rapid growth, with a plant store, jewelry shop, and a cabinet refinishing store, opening.
