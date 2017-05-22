Police investigating after teenager injured in hit and run
JONESBORO, AR - A teenager is receiving treatment after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. According to Jonesboro police, an officer was called to the area of Paragould Road and Prospect Road around 12:53 a.m. for a person possibly hit by a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garrett's law-what do you know? (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Rhonda-my real name
|32
|It's time for paragould to wake up
|4 hr
|Guest
|37
|Is Megan Emmons a Ho? (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|Thatmegreen
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|BARNEYII
|36,050
|Women
|7 hr
|Wetsex51
|6
|Looking for a place to rent
|7 hr
|Jake
|2
|gct no shame
|9 hr
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC