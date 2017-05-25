"Nervous acting" suspect arrested dur...

"Nervous acting" suspect arrested during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - A traffic stop and a nervous-acting suspect led to a drug arrest early Friday morning. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Deputy John Caruthers was patrolling on Lake Street in Paragould near 5th Avenue when he noticed a vehicle run the stop sign and pulled that vehicle over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mistress wanted 1 hr Truth 20
mexican restaurants (Oct '15) 3 hr Jeremy 12
how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12) 4 hr Ouchthishurts 962
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Don down on dover 36,131
Internet providers 5 hr bbc 6
Unsafe Seatbelt Check 5 hr duder 6
how many white girls wants my bbc 6 hr bbc 3
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Greene County was issued at May 26 at 8:38AM CDT

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC